India's coronavirus positive cases inches 2,000-mark, death toll at 50. Check state-wise list

India's coronavirus positive cases inches 1,900-mark, death toll at 41. Check state-wise list

With 131 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 1965 in India on Thursday morning, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of which, 1764 are active cases and 151 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. While the death toll mount to 50.

On Wednesday night, 437 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours - highest so far.

"A total of 151 patients have been cured and discharged," it said.

Among the 27 states and Union Territories having Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra has the highest tally of positive cases at 335, followed by Kerala at 265

India has been under a 21-day lockdown in a bid to prevent spread of coronavirus.

According to data, Maharashtra had reported the most deaths (13) so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Telangana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2). Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 152. Around 1,800 people in Delhi connected with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been shifted to nine quarantine centres and hospitals, said Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the cases in Karnataka have risen to 110 and in Telangana to 96. Rajasthan has reported 108 cases, Andhra Pradesh 86, Gujarat 82 , Jammu and Kashmir 62 while Madhya Pradesh has 99 positive patients so far.

Check State-wise positive coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 51 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 86 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Assam 1 0 0 4 Bihar 23 0 1 5 Chandigarh 16 0 0 6 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 7 Delhi 152 6 2 8 Goa 5 0 0 9 Gujarat 82 5 6 10 Haryana 43 21 0 11 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 12 Jammu and Kashmir 62 2 2 13 Jharkhand 1 0 0 14 Karnataka 110 9 3 15 Kerala 265 25 2 16 Ladakh 13 3 0 17 Madhya Pradesh 99 0 6 18 Maharashtra 335 42 13 19 Manipur 1 0 0 20 Mizoram 1 0 0 21 Odisha 4 0 0 22 Puducherry 3 1 0 23 Punjab 46 1 4 24 Rajasthan 108 3 0 25 Tamil Nadu 234 6 1 26 Telengana 96 1 3 27 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 113 14 2 29 West Bengal 37 6 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 1965 151 50

