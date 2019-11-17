Suspected IED blast in J&K's Akhnoor sector; one army soldier dead

Image Source : FILE Suspicious blast in J&K's Akhnoor sector; one army soldier dead (Representational image)

A suspected IED blast occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Sunday. One of the three injured Army personnel has succumbed to his injuries, at the Military Hospital in Udhampur. The martyred soldier was Hav Santosh Kumar, a resident of Village Pura Bhadauria in Agra.

The explosion took place when an Army team was on routine patrolling duty in the Pallanwalla area. Three army personnel were injured.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) is believed to have been planted from across the border and detonated when some Army personnel were moving towards a forward post, they said, adding that the condition of one of the injured was stated to be "serious".

Meanwhile, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire at LoC in the Naushera sector, Rajouri district in J&K.

The Pakistani forces initiate unprovoked firing and shelling on Sunday and also targeted the civilian areas. The Indian Army has retaliated to Pakistan's ceasefire provocation.

(With inputs from agencies)

