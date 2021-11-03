Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Suspected Bangladesh-based JMB terrorist arrested in Bengal: Official

Suspected Bangladesh-based JMB terrorist arrested in Bengal: Official

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday and apprehended the Bangladeshi national, NIA official said  

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: November 03, 2021 11:19 IST
A team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in

A team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday and apprehended the Bangladeshi national, NIA official said  

National Investigation Agency sleuths have arrested a suspected terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday and apprehended the Bangladeshi national, he said.

"Fake voter and Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession. He is being interrogated. We are trying to find out how and when he entered into India," the official told PTI. Several documents related to the terror group were seized from his possession, he added. 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News