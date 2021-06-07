Special camps to be held for vaccinating labourers in Indore

Image Source : PTI The MP government has decided to organise special COVID-19 vaccination camps in Indore for labourers, domestic helps, washermen, salon workers and others who come in direct contact with people.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to organise special COVID-19 vaccination camps in Indore for labourers, domestic helps, washermen, salon workers and others who come in direct contact with people. MP Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, who is also the in-charge of Indore district, the state's industrial hub, gave the directives to this effect on Sunday, an official release said. The date for starting such camps was not mentioned in the release.

It said with an aim to diversify the vaccination drive, the minister has taken the initiative to facilitate inoculation of those who come in direct contact with people by organising special camps for them.

"These camps will be organised for labourers, women domestic helps, washermen, salon workers, priests, petrol pumps and gas agency employees from 7 am to 7 pm on a priority basis," the release said.

The minister also directed to organise vaccination camps for labourers at the 'Mazdoor Chowk' (where labourers generally gather) only and to ensure the availability of drinking water and shade for resting at the site.

He also directed that those staying in shelter homes must be provided food packets. Besides, vehicles with audio systems should be used to

spread the message of adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour across the district, the release said.

