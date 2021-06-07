Image Source : PTI UP: New Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000 for first time in 2 months, recovery at 98%

Uttar Pradesh has reported around 700 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first time in two months. According to government data, around 3.10 lakh samples were screened and 727 were found positive.

Two of the 75 districts didn't report any case. No district has reported more than 100 cases while 45 have reported cases in single digit. Only three districts -- Lucknow, Meerut and Gorakhpur have more than 600 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,860 patients in the state have recovered from infection. Overall, there are 15,681 active cases in the state. The recovery rate in the state has now gone beyond 98 per cent.

With 3.10 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far has surpassed 5.10 crore mark.

The administration has said that the T3 formula (Test-Trace-Treat) of Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has helped in flattening the graph. UP, the most populous state in the country was badly affected in the second wave, accounting for more the 30,000 daily cases.

Meanwhile, the 'Sero survey' got underway in the state on Friday under which blood samples will be collected till June 11. Around 62,000 samples will be collected in all the 75 districts of the state which will be studied for determining the future strategy.

According to the health department, the state is moving in the direction of achieving the set goal of administering one crore vaccination doses in one month under 'Mission June’. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a massive vaccination drive 'Mission June' in UP to administer one crore doses in 30 days.

The state has administered over 2 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses till now with over 30 lakh jabs given to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group. So far, 1,66,27,059 people have received the first dose of vaccine while 36,27,433 have received both doses. The state, which has set up special vaccination centres for guardians of children below 12 years of age, will also start special vaccination centres for women.

