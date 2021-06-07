Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP: Special 'pink' Covid vaccination booths for women to begin functioning from today

Determined to beat Covid-19, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to launch special 'pink booths' to encourage the women to take vaccine. The 'Special Pink Booths' will start operating from today in all 75 districts of the state. Each district has been directed to set up at least two such booths.

"To ensure the safety of the women, the UP government from June 7 is starting 'women special' vaccination booth on all the districts. All the mothers and sisters should get the vaccine as soon as possible," he tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh has administered over two crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now with over 30 lakh jabs given to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, according the state government data on Sunday. So far, 1,66,27,059 people have received the first dose of vaccine while 36,27,433 have received both doses.

"Till now, we have administered more than two crore (2,02,34,598) doses of vaccine. In view of the huge population of Uttar Pradesh, we have to speed up the vaccination drive," Adityanath said at a high-level review meeting.

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. Last month, Maharashtra has achieved the milestone of administering two crore vaccine doses.

"We must now work on increasing the target set under Mission June by three times for July," the CM said. The state has set a target of administering one crore vaccine doses in one month under 'Mission June'.

In the 18-44 category, the government has administered over 30 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in the country. In a day, the state has jabbed around 3.88 lakh people.

CM Adityanath said the speed of vaccination must be increased further to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 infections and start targeting to administer at least 10 lakh doses a day from July.. The target is to administer at least 10 crore people in the next three months.

So far, India has administered around 22.80 crore vaccine doses, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for around 8.9 per cent of it.

