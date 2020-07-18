J&K: 3 civilians killed as Pakistan violates ceasfire along LoC; security forces kill 3 terrorists in Shopian

Image Source : PTI J&K: 3 civilians killed as Pak violates ceasfire along LoC; 3 terrorists gunned down in Shopian

At least three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early on Saturday. According to Kashmir Zone Police, the gunfirght was reported from Amshipora area of Shopian, where police and security forces are on the job.

In a separate case of ceasefire violation, three civilians were killed during overnight shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police said three members of a family including father, mother and son were killed when their house was hit by a shell fired by the Pakistan Army in Khari Karmara sector of the LoC in Poonch district on Friday evening.

A Defence Ministry spokesman said at around 7.20 p.m. on Friday, Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Gulpur sector by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars.

"Pakistan also resorted to heavy unprovoked shelling in Khari Karmara sector. Indian Army gave a befitting response to Pakistan ceasefire violation," the spokesman said.

Pakistan has made over 2,400 ceasefire violations on the LoC and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year.

Frequent shelling by Pakistan has thrown the lives of hundreds of border residents in Jammu and Kashmir out of gear.

