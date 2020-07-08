Image Source : FILE BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father and brother shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father, and brother have been shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The former BJP district president, along with his father and brother, was present outside his shop near Bandipur police station when they were shot dead at 9 pm.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) said the family had a component of eight security personnel, however, none of them was present at the time of the attack.

"Former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father & brother, all 3 succumbed to their injuries. The family had a component of 8 security people but unfortunately, none of them was kept along at the time of the incident," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The entire has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the terrorists.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah expressed condolence on their demise.

"Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries and their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated," Abdullah said in a tweet.

