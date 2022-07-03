Samajwadi Party dissolves all national, state executive bodies with immediate effect

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being garlanded during his birthday celebrations at the party headquarters, in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved the national, state and district executive bodies of all its organisations, including the youth and the women's wing, with immediate effect. Though no official reason has been given, the move is seen as an attempt to revamp the SP after the Lok Sabha bypoll debacle in the party's bastions Rampur and Azamgarh.

The party's Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam will, however, continue to remain in his position.

"The national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, except for the state president of the party, with immediate effect dissolved party's national, state and district executive bodies. National presidents, state presidents, district presidents of all the party's organisations, including youth and women's wings, have also been dissolved," the party said on its Twitter handle.

