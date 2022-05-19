'...DNA of Hindu nafrat': Shehzad Poonawalla's take down of Akhilesh Yadav over his temple remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Shehzad Poonawalla

Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Akhilesh Yadav: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the latter's remark 'just by placing a rock, a red flag under a pipal tree it becomes a temple.' In a video message, the BJP leader had criticised the UP chief for 'insulting' the Hindu religion.

He says, "Such statements doesn't come as a surprise from a person who takes credit by firing bullets on innocent Ram bhakts and have called Sadhus 'chillam jeevi'. This is the same Akhilesh Yadav and a complete ecosystem of Congress who had said that Lord Sri Ram doesn't exits and have objected to construction of Ram Temple for 70 long years and have always played vote-bank based politics. Hindu nafrat is inbibed in their DNA."

The SP chief had on Wednesday gave a shocker when he suggested that only a rock, a red flag, and a peepal tree are enough to be called a temple in the Hindu religion.

"In our religion, you put a stone anywhere, red-flag under a pipal tree and you have a temple there ("Hamare Dharam (Hindu Dharam) me yeh hai kahin bhi Pathar rakh do, Lal Jhanda rakh do pipal ke ped ke neeche Mandir ban gaya," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP and said that it is using its divisive politics and creating hatred among the people to divert their attention from core issues. "The BJP is shying away from the question of rising inflation. BJP-RSS is involved in a conspiracy of dividing the society," he added.

