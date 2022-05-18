'...mandir ban gaya': Akhilesh Yadav mocks Hindu temples

Follow us on Image Source : PTI '...aur ban gaya Mandir': Akhilesh Yadav mocks Hindu temples

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday gave a shocker when he suggested that only a rock, a red flag, and a peepal tree are enough to be called a temple in the Hindu religion.

"In our religion, you put a stone anywhere, red-flag under a pipal tree and you have a temple there ("Hamare Dharam (Hindu Dharam) me yeh hai kahin bhi Pathar rakh do, Lal Jhanda rakh do pipal ke ped ke neeche Mandir ban gaya," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP and said that it is using its divisive politics and creating hatred among the people to divert their attention from core issues. "The BJP is shying away from the question of rising inflation. BJP-RSS is involved in a conspiracy of dividing the society," he added.

He also demanded a high court-monitored probe into the death of a woman during a clash between local people and a police team in a Siddharthnagar village. Yadav said he would take the matter up in the Uttar Pradesh assembly as well.

"It is necessary to probe the case under the monitoring of a sitting high court judge so that the police can not hush up the matter. I will take up the matter in the state assembly," Yadav told reporters in Siddharthnagar.

The 50-year-old woman died of injuries suffered in the clash that ensued after the police team reached the Islamnagar village to conduct a raid in connection with alleged cow slaughter.

Yadav, however, said that such incidents are rising in the state. "In Chandauli, police made up a story that a woman hanged herself. In Lalitpur, there is an allegation of rape against an inspector. The police of the state is infamous for fake encounters. Deaths are reported in police custody." Inflation was at its peak in the state but businessmen were making profits, the SP leader alleged.

The domestic economy has collapsed and prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, edible oil, power, and essential commodities have increased manifold, he said, adding that demonetization and GST have affected small industries.

