Why is Pat Cummins not playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against LSG in IPL 2026?

Hyderabad:

Game 10 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Lucknow Super Giants. The two sides lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5. With the game beginning, fans noticed the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins.

It is worth noting that Pat Cummins has yet to play a single game for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2026. Notably, Cummins is currently suffering from a lumbar stress issue in his back.

After missing the first two games of the season, Cummins has flown back to Australia for further scans, and an update is yet to come through for the 2016 champions.

What did SRH skipper say at the toss?

The toss went Lucknow Super Giants’ way in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first in the clash, and SRH stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan, despite losing the toss, stated that he is looking forward to once again playing in front of their home crowd.

He talked about how comfortable the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is for the side and opened up on the various changes that were made to the lineup.

“Very happy. It's always good to get your home support and the crowd loves the SRH team. So yeah, very happy to be here. There are just two changes. Livingstone comes in and Harshal Patel comes in. Harshal Patel, he's done well whenever he's bowled here. And Livi, giving him an opportunity to use his off-spin as well against the left-handers. In T20 especially, execution is the most important thing,” Ishan Kishan said at the toss.

“You need to be in a good headspace, calm and try to save as many runs as we can. So just plan well and execute your balls. And I think let's see how it goes from there. It's really important for us to get these two points,” he added.

Also Read: