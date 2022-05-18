Gyanvapi Mosque case: BJP has 'hate calendar' to bring up such issues until elections, says Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gyanvapi mosque case: BJP has hate calendar to bring up such issues until elections, slams Akhilesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (May 17) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre saying that Gyanvapi-like incidents are a part of the party's "hate calendar", and are a deliberate attempt to avoid addressing issues of inflation and unemployment.

Speaking with media, Yadav said, "Gyanvapi-like incidents are being deliberately stirred up by the BJP itself or by their aides behind a veil. Fuel and food are getting expensive. They don't have an answer on inflation and unemployment. BJP has a hate calendar to bring up such issues until elections."

Further slamming the Centre, the SP chief said that the BJP is selling away property of the country to "one businessman".

"When we witness such debates, we don't know what property of the country has been sold. BJP gave a slogan of 'One Nation One Ration', but it seems they're working for 'One Nation One Businessman'," Yadav said.

The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday.

What Hindu petitioner said in Gyanvapi case?

The Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday (May 16) claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate (DM) of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place."

In its order, the court said that the DM, police commissioner and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Varanasi will be responsible for the security of the sealed area.

WPI inflation at record high in April month:

Meanwhile, wholesale inflation in India surged to 15.08 per cent in April from 14.55 per cent in the previous month due to a sharp jump in the prices of fuel, metal, food and non-food articles and chemical products, government data showed on Tuesday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation has been in double-digits for the 13 months in a row. The WPI-based inflation stood at 10.74 per cent in April 2021. The high rate of inflation in April 2022 was primarily due to a rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas, food articles, non-food articles, food products and chemicals and chemical products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

