'They want to end Bengal': Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP, slams 'voter list tampering'

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a strong attack on the BJP during a public rally in Murshidabad, accusing the party of trying to “end Bengal.” Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she alleged that officials were being threatened and voter lists were being manipulated.

“If you have the courage, fight openly,” she said, adding that attempts to remove names from voter lists were meant to intimidate people.

Mamata promises of separate budget for farmers

Speaking of her government’s plans, Banerjee announced that a separate budget for farmers would be introduced if her party returns to power. She also claimed that around 500 officers had been removed to slow down development work in the state.

“You can stop work for a month, but after elections everything will resume,” she said, assuring people that development projects would continue. The Chief Minister also spoke about development work carried out in regions like Farakka, including roads and community halls for minority communities. She stressed that her government works for people of all religions and does not support divisive politics. Banerjee warned that the Bengali language and identity are at risk if her party is not re-elected.

“If TMC is not voted back to power, BJP will bury the Bengali language,” she said at another rally in Samsherganj.

West Bengal Elections 2026

West Bengal is set to vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. In the first phase, the election will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Kalimpong.

In the second phase, the election will be held in East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata.