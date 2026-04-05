Assam Assembly election: Rahul Gandhi links Congress ideology to Zubeen Garg, targets CM Sarma

Biswanath (Assam) :

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed a public rally in Assam’s Biswanath district, where he drew a comparison between his party’s values and the life of noted musician Zubeen Garg. He said the Congress believes in unity and harmony, much like Garg’s lifelong efforts to bring people together in the state.

Notably, Garg was a celebrated singer who passed away on September 19 last year in Singapore while swimming in the sea, shortly after arriving to attend the 4th North East India Festival.

Speaking at the gathering, Gandhi also launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and warning of legal consequences if Congress comes to power in the state.

Highlighting his party’s approach, Gandhi said, "Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam, he never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred."

He further alleged that the current BJP-led government in Assam is fostering division among communities. According to Gandhi, such politics goes against the spirit of unity that leaders and cultural figures like Garg have stood for.

Legal action will be taken against Sarma, says Rahul Gandhi

Intensifying his criticism of the Chief Minister Sarma, Gandhi remarked, "Let him speak for some more days. After that, the Congress will form a government in Assam and legal action will follow even if he asks for forgiveness."

Polling in Assam is scheduled for April 9, while West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.