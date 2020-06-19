Ayodhya: Ram Mandir construction put on hold amid Indo-China border standoff

Image Source : PTI Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

Amid the Indo-China border standoff, the Ram Mandir trust has put on hold its plan to begin the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. Expressing concern over the killing of Indian soldiers, the trust which has been charged with the construction of the temple after the historic Supreme Court verdict last year, said a new date will be decided soon.

"The decision to begin construction (of the temple) will be taken according to the situation in the country and will be announced officially," Anil Mishra, member of the trust said.

In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is “serious” and defending the country is “most important”. The trust also paid tributes to the soldiers.

In a historic decision, the Supreme Court on November 9 had last year directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, different Hindu organisations staged protests against China in Ayodhya. While Hindu Mahasabha activists burned the Chinese flag, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) burned the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and smashed Chinese-made products.

Also Read | Ram Janmabhoomi temple 'aarti' to be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter

Also Read | In Pics: Ancient idols, Shiv Ling found during Ram Mandir site excavation in Ayodhya

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage