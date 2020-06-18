Ram Janmabhoomi temple 'aarti' to be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is making arrangements for live telecast of the 'aarti' on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The daily Aarti at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will now be live streamed for devotees on social media every day. The arrangements are being made by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for live telecast of the 'aarti' on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

According to Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the temple, the 'Mangala aarti' that is held in the morning will be streamed live, followed by 'Shringar aarti', then the 'Bal bhog and aarti' and then the 'Sandhya aarti' in the evening and the last 'Shayan aarti'.

"The 'Shringar' process in which the temple is decorated will also be streamed live, he said on Wednesday. The temple trust is also preparing to launch its official website, while its Facebook page has already been launched.

The trust is also getting its official twitter handle verified and all updates related to temple construction will be posted here for the information of the people.

Trust member Anil Mishra said that the trust will release all the official details about the temple construction through the website. The office of the trust has just started functioning.

(With inputs from IANS)

