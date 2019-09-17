Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi slams Farooq Abdullah's detention, demands immediate release

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that it has applied provisions under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to remove nationalist leaders to create political vaccum that will be filled by terrorists.

He also demanded the release of Abdullah immediately.

Slamming the government, Rahul Gandhi in a series of tweets said, "It's obvious that the government is trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullahji to create a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir that will be filled by terrorists. Kashmir can then permanently be used as a political instrument to polarise the rest of India.

"In another tweet, the Congress leader said, "The government should stop creating space for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and release all nationalist leaders ASAP."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said that it has applied provisions under the stringent PSA for 15 days on National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah.

The move came hours before the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a habeas corpus petition.

According to the government officials in J&K, after Abdullah was slapped with PSA, his residence was declared a subsidiary jail late on Sunday night.

Besides Abdullah, former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and several other political leaders have been put under house arrest following the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 6.

ALSO READ | Farooq Abdullah arrested under PSA, can go sans trial for 2 years