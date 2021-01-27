Rahul Gandhi was instigating violence just like it happened during CAA: BJP attacks Congress

Image Source : PTI Violence is not the solution to any problem. Irrespective of who gets hurt, it is the country which will suffer. Take back the anti-agriculture law for the benefit of the country!" the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party attacking former party chief Rahul Gandhi for instigating violence during farmers tractor parade on Republic Day. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Rahul Gandhi wasn't just supporting the protest but also instigating it.

"Rahul Gandhi wasn't only supporting protest but also instigating. It was the same during CAA, Congress holds rallies, they instigate people to take to streets & agitation begins next day. It happened during this agitation too. They instigated farmers," Prakash Javadekar said.

"Congress constantly tried to instigate farmers' agitation. When some farmer leaders had said on 26th that it's final match, then Punjab government should have monitored the tractors leaving from the state and made preventive arrests of habitual criminals," Javadekar added.

Continuing speaking, Javadekar said, "the manner in which there was violence in Delhi yesterday, the more it is condemned, the less it is. Action should be against all of those who instigated others. India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort."

The BJP continued attacking the Congress party saying, "these laws are an attempt to give the farmer a choice. Congress also understands but it does not want to let the compromise happen. In a way, sometimes it seems that these people who have been defeated in the elections, are all gathered and trying to spoil the atmosphere in the country."

The government has done 10 rounds of discussion, has put forth a proposal to stop the law for a year and a half, indulged in discussions asking which right of farmers have been reduced by these laws."

"The popularity and success of BJP and especially Modi ji is continuously increasing. Congress and communists are decreasing. He is concerned about the family rule, which people have rejected," Javadekar added.

"MSP, Mandi, ownership rights will not problem, it is known that all will continue," BJP said quoting Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in a series of tweets.

