Rahul Gandhi takes first COVID-19 vaccine dose; skips Parliament session: Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was administered his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, according to sources. Party sources on Friday evening said, "Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken his COVID-19 vaccination on July 28. Hence, he did not attend the House on July 29 and July 30."

Rahul Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20 following which his vaccination got delayed.

In a tweet on April 20 this year, he said, "After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe."

Earlier, on June 17, party sources had informed that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had taken both COVID-19 vaccine doses with required time intervals.

Expressing concerns over rising cases of coronavirus in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi on Friday had said the situation in the state is worrying and had also appealed to people to follow all safety measures.

"Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying. I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines. Please take care," he said in a tweet.

Over 20,000 new cases were recorded in Kerala on Thursday for the third successive day, an official statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)

