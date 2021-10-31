Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi waives off GST on langar at Sri Devi Talaab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has decided to waive off GST on Langar at Sri Devi Talab Temple, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday.

CM Channi paid obeisance at the revered Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talaab Mandir and sought blessings from Goddess Durga to serve the state more zealously and diligently, it said.

The chief minister reached Sri Devi Talaab Mandir complex on Sunday morning to offer prayers and sought the blessings of the almighty to give enormous strenth to him for serving the people of the state with all humility and dedication.

"The ethos of love, brotherhood, and harmony in the society will be maintained at every cost and will ever remain their top priority." the Punjab CM said.

Channi thanked the Goddess for bestowing upon him the responsibility to serve the people of Punjab with sincerity, dedication, and commitment to fulfil their aspirations.

"It was a gratifying experience for me to visit this holy shrine, which is a fountainhead of inspiration and positivity for millions of people from around the world," he said.

He offered prayers to seek Goddess' blessings to serve the people of the state regardless of caste, colour, creed, and religion to create a harmonious society.

Channi said he had come to this shrine to pray for the state, its peace and development, for which his government is fully committed. "By God's grace I am leaving no stone unturned to come up to the expectations of people and top priority is being accorded by the government to implement pro-people and development-oriented policies," he said.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Centre should abolish farm laws by Nov 8, else we will: Punjab CM Channi's warning to Govt

ALSO READ: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi launches 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' scheme

Latest India News