Sunday, January 22, 2023
     
  There's a 'Mo-Mo' understanding between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

There's a 'Mo-Mo' understanding between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

There's 'Mo-Mo', an understanding between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi. Mamata Banerjee can't do anything that'll upset PM Modi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

January 22, 2023
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image Source : PTI West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kolkata

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that there is a 'Mo-Mo' understanding between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi as both want a Congress-free India.

"There's 'Mo-Mo', an understanding between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi. Mamata ji can't do anything that'll upset Modi ji. When Modi ji says, India 'Congress-free', then Mamata ji also says Congress should be removed from Bengal," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader also added that many leaders have appreciated the Bharat Jodo Yatra except her.

