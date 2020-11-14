LIVE: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans at Longewala border in Jaisalmer

Image Source : FILE FILE

Continuing the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating the festival with the soldiers of the Western border today. He is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana and Army Chief MM Naravane at Longewala, originally a BSF Post and a strategic point en route to capturing vast tracts of land and also a pivotal theatre of war in engaging India on the western front during the 1971 War. Since assuming office in 2014, the prime minister has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. ALSO READ | This Diwali, let us light a 'diya' to salute our soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation: PM Modi

LIVE UPDATES

11:30 am: You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come between you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces.

11:28 am: India is proud of our forces, who protect our nation courageously.

11:27 am: I would like to extend my Diwali greeting. I have brought the greetings of every Indian among you today.

11:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses jawans at Longewala border in Jaisalmer.

This morning, the prime minister greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali and wished everyone to be prosperous and healthy. "सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," Modi said in a tweet Saturday morning.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi asks the citizens to light a 'diya' as a tribute to soldiers who are protecting the nation. He said words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude all have for the soldiers for their exemplary courage and sacrifice.

