This Diwali, let us light a 'diya' to salute our soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation: PM Modi 

In a message to fellow citizens on the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the citizens of the country to light a 'diya' as a tribute to soldiers who are protecting the nation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude all have for the soldiers for their exemplary courage and sacrifice.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," he said.

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) and killed at least seven to eight Pakistani soldiers including SSG-level commandoes.

Three Indian Army soldiers were also killed in action at two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and during the ceasefire violation.

On the other hand thare are reports that the Prime Minister is expected to spend Diwali on November 14 with soldiers along the border, a tradition that he started and has kept up since 2014.

