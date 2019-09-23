Monday, September 23, 2019
     
Photos | How major Indian newspapers reacted to 'Howdy Modi!'

Indiatvnews.com brings to you the reactions of major Indian newspapers to 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2019 8:58 IST
Image Source : AP

The long-awaited 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston is over and it was a huge success. Members of the Indian-American community gathered from all around the USA. US President Donald Trump was also present at the event along with several Congressmen and other lawmakers. 

The 'Howdy Modi!' event has received coverage from all over the world. 

Here are the reactions from the major Indian newspapers

India Tv - The Hindu

The Hindu

India Tv - The Indian Express

The Indian Express

India Tv - The Times of India

The Times of India

India Tv - The Mint

The Mint

India Tv - The Morning Standard

The Morning Standard

India Tv - Hindustan Times

Hindustan Times

India Tv - The Asian Age

The Asian Age

