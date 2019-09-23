Photos | How major Indian newspapers reacted to 'Howdy Modi!'

Image Source : AP Photos | How did major Indian newspapers reacted to 'Howdy Modi!'

The long-awaited 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston is over and it was a huge success. Members of the Indian-American community gathered from all around the USA. US President Donald Trump was also present at the event along with several Congressmen and other lawmakers.

The 'Howdy Modi!' event has received coverage from all over the world.

Here are the reactions from the major Indian newspapers

The Hindu

The Indian Express

The Times of India

The Mint

The Morning Standard

Hindustan Times

The Asian Age

Also Read | Rare mass showing for foreign leader on American soil: International media reacts to Howdy Modi!

Also Read | In presence of POTUS, PM Modi 'bids farewell' to Kashmir issue