Rare mass showing for foreign leader on American soil: International media reacts to Howdy Modi!

Image Source : AP 'Rare mass showing for foreign leader on American soil': International media reacts to Howdi Modi!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the Indian-American community in Houston in what was a houseful show. US President Donald Trump was present along with senior US lawmakers, Congressmen and Senators. The event was covered extensively by both Indian and international media.

British daily, The Guardian, in its coverage of 'Howdy Modi!' writes, 'Howdy Modi': thousands of Indian Americans attend Trump rally

The Guardian

'Deafening drums marked the entrance of Donald Trump and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as they clasped hands and walked across the stage in a packed Texas stadium on Sunday, sending a message of unity between the world’s two largest democracies despite trade tensions,' wrote The Guardian.

Qatari pay television news channel, Al Jazeera called it a 'rare mass showing for a foreign leader on the American soil'

'Howdy, Modi!': Trump attends Indian PM's rally in Houston

Al Jazeera

'US President Donald Trump has joined a rally in Texas to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the United States - a rare mass showing for a foreign leader on the American soil despite trade tensions between the two countries', wrote Al Jazeera

US media powerhouse CNN read, Indian prime minister bills Trump as 'true friend' in White House at Houston rally

CNN

'A pair of world leaders held court Sunday in a departure from the usual rallies attended by President Donald Trump. Trump joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Houston attended by tens of thousands, many of whom were waving Indian flags as both leaders praised each other's work. Breaking away from the staid formality of meetings at the White House, Trump took the stage with Modi at an event dubbed "Howdy, Modi!" at NRG Stadium. Roughly 50,000 people -- many from the city's large Indian diaspora -- were registered to attend', wrote CNN.

Another US media major, Fox News said, Trump touts US-India investments, energy deals in massive Houston rally

Fox News

'President Donald Trump said that India has never invested in the U.S. like it is doing today and said he wants to strengthen the two nation's "cherished bonds" during a rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Organizers expected roughly 50,000 people to attend the "Howdy Modi" rally at Houston's NRG Stadium', said Fox News.

BBC reported, ‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally

BBC

'Around 50,000 people gathered for what Mr Trump called a "profoundly historic event" on Sunday in Houston. The "Howdy, Modi!" event was billed as one of the largest ever receptions of a foreign leader in the US. A 90-minute show, featuring 400 performers, warmed up the crowd before Mr Modi and Mr Trump shared the stage', BBC said.

Russian news channel, Russia Today said, Howdy, Modi: Tens of thousands, including Trump, meet India’s PM in Texas

'Over 50,000 people showed up for the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, giving India’s PM a rock star-level welcome. President Donald Trump joined him on stage as the two leaders lauded US-India ties. The massive rally, held at Houston's NRG Football Stadium, launched some 90-minute music and dance show featuring around 400 artists entertained the audience who gathered hours in advance. People were chanting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name long before he appeared in a welcome for a foreign leader rarely seen on the American soil', RT said.

