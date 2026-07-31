World-renowned climber Nirmal Purja among 10 feared missing as avalanche hits Pakistan's Broad Peak

Islamabad:

World-famous mountaineer Nirmal Purja among others is feared missing after a massive avalanche hits Broad Peak in Pakistan, CNN reported, citing a statement from the Alpine Club of Pakistan. The Nepal-born high-altitude climber gained global renown in 2019 after scaling all 14 of the world's peaks above 8,000 metres in slightly over six months. In a statement, the Alpine Club confirmed that it "has received deeply concerning reports of an avalanche that struck a team of climbers on Broad Peak" around noon on Thursday. Rising to an elevation of 8,047 metres, Broad Peak is situated in the Karakoram mountain range.

Climbing party comprises 10 mountaineers from these countries

As per the initial details reported by CNN, the climbing party comprised 10 mountaineers, including citizens of Pakistan, Oman, China, and the United States. Stressing the seriousness of the event, the official announcement noted that "the entire team has reportedly been out of communication since the avalanche".

The mountaineering association stated that it was "in constant contact with the highest government authorities and all relevant agencies to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation".

Authorities mobilise emergency operations

Authorities are attempting to mobilise emergency operations. CNN reported that "every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and all available rescue resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions".

The Alpine Club of Pakistan received initial reports that the avalanche struck the team led by Nims Dai and the climbers have been out of communication since then, club Vice President Karrar Haidri said in a statement late Thursday.

The expedition includes five Nepalese climbers led by Nims Dai, Pakistani mountaineer Sohail Sakhi of Hunza, Omani climber Nathira, American climber Mallory Geis, a Chinese climber identified as Wang, and another foreign climber, Haidri said.

The club's president, Maj. Gen. Irfan Arshad, and its senior leaders were in contact with government officials to facilitate an immediate search-and-rescue operation. The club said every effort was being made to mobilise helicopters and other rescue resources quickly, subject to weather and operational conditions.

The 8,047-metre (26,401-foot) Broad Peak in the Karakoram range is the world's 12th highest mountain. Pakistan is home to several top mountain peaks and climbers flock from all over the world to attempt to scale the summits.

With inputs from ANI, AP

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