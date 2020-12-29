Image Source : ANI Patna: Police baton charge Left workers protesting against farm laws

The Patna police on Tuesday resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, mostly from Left parties, as they marched to the Raj Bhavan to lodge their protest against the three farm laws. According to news agency ANI, the march was organized by the members of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and other Left organisations.

Thousands of Left parties workers gathered at the Gandhi Maidan in afternoon and started their march. They were stopped by the police at the Dak Bungalow Chowk. Police had placed barricading at the chowk to prevent them from going towards the Raj Bhavan.

As the protesters tried to break the barricading, police resorted to baton charge, resulting in a clash.

The Left parties protest in Patna comes at a time when thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi border points over a month to press for their demand to scrap the three agri laws. They fear mandis run by Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will be closed and MSP system will be abolished in the long run.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Central ministers have repeatedly assured a number of times that they are prepared to give written assurance on continuation of both systems.

