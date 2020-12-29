Sharad Pawar meets farmer leaders, assures opposition parties' support

Image Source : GOOGLE Sharad Pawar meets farmer leaders, assures of support from opposition parties

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has assured protesting farmers that he will unite the UPA constituents to bolster their agitation against the three farm laws. Pawar asked farmer leaders during a meeting at his Delhi residence to wait for the government's offer in the next round of talks on December 30.

Pawar told them that if government didn’t fulfil their demands, he will take the centerstage and unite all the UPA parties to fight for their right.

Maharashtra farmer leaders Shankar Darekar and Sandeep Gidde were present at the meeting. Both are also the coordinator of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the protesting organisations. Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar also met Pawar at his residence earlier today.

In another related development, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called meeting on Tuesday at 2 pm at Singhu border to discuss the agenda ahead of tomorrow's crucial meeting with the government.

Meanwhile, the government has written to leaders of 40 farmer groups, expressing its willingness to discuss in detail the issues raised by them concerning the contentious new farm laws.

More than a lakh farmers have been protesting at the national capital borders for over a month demanding repeal of three farm laws. They fear mandis run by Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will be closed and MSP system will be abolished in the long run.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Central ministers have repeatedly assured a number of times that they are prepared to give written assurance on continuation of both systems.

