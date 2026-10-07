PM Modi offers prayers at Delhi's Sri Vinayaka Mandir as he completes 25 years in public life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Sri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi on Wednesday as he marked 25 years in public life.

PM Modi shared pictures and details of his visit on X, saying he performed worship and rituals at the temple and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and good health of his family members across the country.

PM Modi's prayers at Sri Vinayaka Mandir

In his post, PM Modi said, "Today, I performed worship and rituals at the Shri Vinayak Temple in New Delhi."

He added, "I prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of my family members across the country."

The Prime Minister also sought blessings for the country, saying, "May the grace of Vighnaharta bring welfare to all, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of continuous progress."

PM Modi completes 25 years in public life

The temple visit comes as PM Modi completes 25 years in public life. He entered public office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001.

He went on to become the state's longest-serving Chief Minister before becoming Prime Minister in 2014. He has since continued to serve as the country's Prime Minister.

The occasion marks 25 years since PM Modi first took charge in an elected public office, beginning his political journey in government as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Shri Vinayak Mandir's significance

The Shri Vinayak Mandir is located in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, and is a prominent place of worship for devotees of Lord Ganesha. The temple has its roots in the South Indian community of Delhi, which felt the need for a dedicated place in the capital where devotees could perform pujas, rituals and religious ceremonies in the traditional manner. The Sree Vinayaka Mandir Committee was formed for this purpose, and the temple continues to conduct regular religious activities and special pujas.

The temple's calendar includes several religious observances and rituals throughout the year, making it a place where devotees can seek blessings and participate in traditional ceremonies. PM Modi's visit on Wednesday therefore came at a temple with a long-standing connection to Delhi's South Indian community and its religious traditions.

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