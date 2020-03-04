Panic at Hyderabad IT park after techie tests positive for coronavirus

Panic at Hyd IT park after techie tests COVID-19 positive

There was panic at an information technology park in Hyderabad on Wednesday after a techie reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Some companies at Raheja Mindspace IT Park in the IT hub of Hitech City sent their employees home as a precautionary measure. The woman techie, who recently returned from Italy, was reportedly tested positive in the preliminary test. As the news spread, there was panic among employees working in that company and in surrounding offices in one of the multi-storied buildings in the sprawling facility.

As a precautionary measure, some employers asked their employees to work from home. A multi-national company, located adjacent to the office where she was working, asked its employees to avail Work From Home (WHF).

Stating that the company takes health concern of all its employees seriously, the HR head advised them to use hand sanitisers and avoid touching objects in common areas.

The employees were advised to use stairs instead of the elevators while leaving the office. As a large number of employees came out of the building, it created confusion in the area. The building was almost deserted.

A techie, hailing from Hyderabad but working in a software firm in Bengaluru, was the first COVID-19 positive case. Two more persons including a woman techie were tested positive in the preliminary test at Gandhi Hospital. Their samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for further testing.

The woman techie had recently returned from Italy while the other person was a contact of the first COVID-19 positive case.

