17 Indians tested positive for coronavirus in Japan and UAE: MEA

A total of 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus among Indians living abroad have been reported. As per the Ministry of external affairs, 16 cases have been reported from Japan and one from UAE. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has confirmed that 16 Indians onboard the cruise ship in Japan have tested positive along with one individual from UAE.

He further said that the government evacuated a total of 766 persons -- 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners -- from China.

Similarly, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan, Muraleedharan said.

"Air India has raised a bill of Rs 5.98 crore for operating two special flights to China and an Indian Air Force flight carrying relief material to China also carried Indian citizens from Wuhan, China on its return journey," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)