UGC NET result 2026 to be announced this week: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET result 2026 this week. "The final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week," NTA in a post on X mentioned. UGC NET result once announced, the candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

How to download UGC NET scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download UGC NET scorecard. To download UGC NET scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UGC NET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UGC NET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UGC NET final answer key PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download UGC NET final answer key PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET final answer key PDF link. UGC NET final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UGC NET final answer key PDF and take a print out.

NTA to reconduct English, Commerce and Sociology papers

NTA is scheduled to conduct UGC NET exams again for English, Commerce and Sociology after “multiple errors” in the papers. The English and Commerce papers will be held on September 9 and Sociology paper on September 10. NTA said that the Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.

The three subject papers such as English. Commerce and Sociology were placed under scrutiny after candidates raised various concerns over the quality of the question papers. The English paper had allegations of extensive repetition, with candidates claiming that 67 of the 150 questions were repeated from the 2024 examination.

Likewise, in the Sociology paper, several complaints were found over spelling mistakes, incorrect names of scholars and terms, grammatical errors and problems in some Hindi translations. Several commerce students also raised concerns about the question paper, prompting NTA to include the subject in the committee's review. The agency has not yet disclosed the specific findings or recommendations concerning Commerce paper.

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