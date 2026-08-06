UGC NET result 2026 delayed; candidates and expert share it's impact on academic, career prospects

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2026 aspirants are left in limbo with no response from National Testing Agency (NTA) over the reason behind the delay in releasing the answer key followed by result. It's now 37 days since the conclusion of UGC NET on June 30, NTA is yet to release the answer key which is being released with 10 to 15 days from the conclusion of exam. India TV Digital has tried to contact NTA to know the reason behind the delay, but no officials responded.

Aspirants are looking for PhD admissions in private colleges, alternative career opportunities

Ashutosh Golwalkar, a UGC NET aspirant told India TV Digital, "I have already started looking for private universities for my PhD as there is no point of wasting time waiting for the result." The aspirant also requested the government and NTA to take the matter seriously as the delay will put a serious impact on research cycle and activities.

Another candidate Priyanka Goswami showed his frustration over NTA, saying, "lots of universities have advertised for professor, assistant professor recruitment for the current academic cycle. Due to the delay, I am not able to apply and may miss the hiring cycle." The candidate is confident of getting a good score in his Chemistry paper, but is now looking for other career opportunities.

'Delayed results postpone admissions, disrupt academic calendars and slow the research cycle," says expert

Syed Hassan, Senior Manager - Center of Talent Development & Study Abroad Cell at Woxsen University viewed that the delay in announcing UGC NET result is not merely an administrative issue; it has far-reaching implications for the entire higher education ecosystem. According to him, "the uncertainty created by this delay significantly disrupts the academic and career plans of aspirants seeking PhD admissions, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and assistant professor positions. When students are unable to make timely decisions about their future, their academic journey inevitably suffers."

"The impact extends beyond individual aspirants to universities and research institutions. Since UGC NET has become a key gateway for PhD admissions, delayed results postpone admissions, disrupt academic calendars and slow the research cycle. A late start to the PhD process delays coursework, qualifying examinations, supervisor allocation and research activities. Universities may be compelled to compress academic schedules, potentially compromising the quality of research. At a time when India is striving to strengthen its research ecosystem and emerge as a global knowledge economy, such delays can have consequences that extend well beyond a single examination cycle," he said.

Why is #UGCNETresult trending on X?

UGC NET result is one of the top trends on microblogging platform - X. Several candidates have raised concerns over the delay in announcing UGC NET result. A X user wrote, " When will the answer key and result for UGC NET June 2026 be released? More than a month has passed since the exam. Please provide an update to the students."

"How long are UGC NET aspirants expected to wait? Weeks have passed since the examination yet. NTA has offered no answer key and no explanation. This continued silence is unacceptable since it determines the future of lakhs of students," another user wrote.

Over a lakh candidates appeared for UGC NET held between June 22 to 30, 2026, with re-exam conducted on July 5 at a centre in Jalandhar.

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'36 days and counting...'; where is UGC NET answer key? Candidates raise concerns over NTA's delay