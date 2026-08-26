Rs 500 crore spent in vain, officials unaware of ground reality: Why Gurugram sinks every monsoon

Gurugram:

The Delhi-NCR's millennium city is yet to come back from waterlogging conditions days after heavy rains that caused severe flooding and made it's residents helpless. The city's monsoon picture remains same every year, but the officials are unaware of the ground reality.

Gurugram is managed by four key public authorities -Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Urban Development Authority, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Over the last eight years, a budget of Rs 503 crore has been spent to fix the drainage system in the city, but due to lack of planning and coordination, it is not implemented.

Why is Gurugram sinking?

Illegal real estate constructions are one of the major reasons behind the city's hapless situations every monsoon. The real estate developers often constructed buildings encroaching drainage systems which restrict water flow leading to severe waterlogging during heavy rains. The Municipal Corporations and the GMDA have also engaged in corruption while facilitating these developments by builders.

Illegal encroachment is also a major cause of waterlogging in the city. There are many areas in Gurugram where roadside shopkeepers have encroached upon the drainage system. Even in newly developed sectors, where homes are worth crores, residents have built ramps or created small gardens over the drainage system, leading to waterlogging every monsoon.

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram on Monday caused waterlogging on several roads, while traffic congestion was reported in multiple parts of the city. The situation has raised concerns over further disruption during peak office and school hours. Authorities have advised institutions to adopt work-from-home and online-class arrangements to minimise the number of people travelling on the roads.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh issued the advisory for government and private institutions, urging organisations to take necessary measures in view of the waterlogging and traffic situation. The administration has appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors as far as possible. Schools have also been directed to conduct classes online in view of the prevailing weather conditions and the possibility of further disruption on the roads.The move is aimed at reducing pressure on already congested roads and ensuring smoother traffic movement across the city.

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