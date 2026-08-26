Mitchell Starc pips Jasprit Bumrah to become number-one ranked Test bowler, for first time ever

New Delhi:

For the first time in his career, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has become the number-one ranked Test bowler. The 36-year-old took 10 wickets in the second Test against Bangladesh at Mackay, which helped him earn the Player of the Series honour. With that, he has surpassed India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry is now third.

Meanwhile, Starc’s rise brings an end to Bumrah’s extended spell at the top. The India fast bowler first became the leading Test bowler in February 2024 and had remained there for much of the period since then. His absence from India’s current World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka, combined with Starc’s success, opened the way for the change.

The milestone adds another achievement to Starc’s 15-year Test career. He has spent much of that period among the world’s top 10 and moved into the top three after his performances against England in last year’s Ashes. The No.1 ranking, however, had remained beyond his reach until now.

Australia captain Pat Cummins also moved up the bowling table, rising to fourth after taking six wickets against Bangladesh. Fellow Australian Nathan Lyon climbed two places to 10th. England’s Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue made some of the biggest gains after their performances in the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley. The pair took 16 wickets between them in the one-sided match. Robinson surged 15 places to 11th, while Tongue rose 16 spots to 17th.

Harry Brook remains number-one ranked Test batter

There was less movement among the leading Test batters. England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root continue to occupy first and second, ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith and Travis Head. India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, was the major mover near the top, advancing six places to share seventh after scoring a rapid half-century in the second innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Further down, Cameron Green climbed nine places to 21st, Dhananjaya de Silva moved to joint-22nd, Abdullah Shafique reached joint-27th and KL Rahul rose to 30th. Ravindra Jadeja retained the No.1 ranking among Test all-rounders, while Cummins, Green and Robinson also improved their positions.

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