On April 5, wash hands with soap instead of using alcohol-based sanitizers: Indian Army

Indian Army on Saturday issued an advisory asking people to use soap wash to their hands instead of using sanitizers, before lighting diyas or candles on April 5. The advisory comes in the view of incidents in which people receive severe burn injuries after using sanitizers. The high ethyl alcohol content in the product--up to 62 per cent in some cases--makes hand sanitizer highly flammable and apt to lead to burns.

Therefore, experts advise people never to use sanitizers near the fire area or any heating place. It should be used in sufficient quantity and allowed to dry.

Earlier, a 44-year-old resident of Haryana's Rewari suffered 35 per cent burns as he went towards a cooking gas after applying sanitizer on his hands. He was rushed to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday night where his burns were treated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second address to the nation after coronavirus lockdown urged the citizens to switch off all lights and light up candles, diyas, lamps, torch or cellphone flashlights for 9 minutes, at 9 pm on April 5, Sunday to mark India's fight against coronavirus.

However, the Prime Minister urged 130 crore Indians to maintain social distancing while lighting up lamps and asked them to remain in their homes.

