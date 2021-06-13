Image Source : PTI (FILE) Not everyone can stay in BJP, says Dilip Ghosh on Mukul Roy's Trinamool return

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday dismissed Mukul Roy as an "aaya ram, gaya ram" (one who frequently switches parties) and stated that staying in the BJP proved difficult for people who were used to the "cut money" culture of the Trinamool Congress.

"It is not necessary that whoever comes to BJP will stay on as one needs to do "tapasya" here. Staying on in the BJP is a little tough for those who come from that party (TMC) where there is cut-money and syndicate culture," Ghosh told news agency ANI.

He said that BJP will not be affected in any way with Mukul Roy's exit.

"He is an experienced politician. Whatever he has done, he must have done with a proper planning. The BJP will not be affected in any way by his exit. People are joining the party in thousands, if a few of them have some problem, they can leave. It is their personal problem, not party's," he said.

He further said that BJP embraces everyone and also gives them responsibility as it functions in a democratic manner. He added that there are some who cannot work with discipline and a commitment towards its ideology and they end up leaving.

Dilip Ghosh also said that the party was built by old workers who remain committed to the party and will remain with the party. "We do not care much about 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Rams'. We care for our old party workers," he said.

Mukul Roy had crossed over to BJP in 2017 after being charged in the Narada tape sting. He joined the TMC again on Friday along with his son Subhranshu.

