Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mukul Roy asks Centre to withdraw his central security cover: Sources

Mukul Roy asks Centre to withdraw his central security cover: Sources

Last month, in view of the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal and potential threats to their lives, the central government had provided a cover of central security forces to all the newly elected 77 BJP MLAs.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Published on: June 12, 2021 21:07 IST
BJP leader Mukul Roy with TMC National General Secretary
Image Source : PTI

BJP leader Mukul Roy with TMC National General Secretary Abhisekh Banerjee during his re-joining of TMC party, at TMC Bhavan in Kolkata.

A day after rejoining Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mukul Roy on Saturday wrote to the Union Home Ministry seeking the withdrawal of his central security cover, according to the sources. The source added that the Ministry is yet to respond to the request.

Last month, in view of the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal and potential threats to their lives, the central government had provided a cover of central security forces to all the newly elected 77 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs.

Roy, former BJP national vice president, and his son Subhranshu Roy joined the TMC in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This came a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the state Assembly elections.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X