Normalcy returning in J&K: All landlines, exchanges restored; schools, banks, ATMs functional

Normalcy returning in Jammu and Kashmir

Life in Jammu and Kashmir is slowly and steadily moving back to normal after restrictions were imposed following abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. According to news agency ANI, all telephone exchanges have been activated and landlines restored again. Post paid mobiles too are now functional in Kupwara district.

Mobile numbers of officials belonging to essential services and other offices have also been restored.

Meanwhile, schools have started functioning in Jammu and Kashmir. The attendance of teachers is around 75 per cent. However, the attendance of students is still said to be thin.

All banks and ATMs are now operational. 10 Internet kiosks have been created in all the district headquarters with minimum 5 terminals in each district for departmental purposes like e-tendering submission of scholar ship forms and job applications.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today asserted that the erstwhile state is on the edge of normalcy, with restrictions almost lifted from most of the districts.

"We are very close to normalcy. If you take the entire state into account, all 10 districts of Jammu have become absolutely normal. All schools, colleges and offices are open. People are doing their jobs without any problem," he said in a press briefing after Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Asif Maqbool Bhat was killed in a shootout with police this morning.

The DGP said that the situation in Leh and Kargil districts were also normal.

"I have visited Leh and Kargil. Total normal life is being seen there. There is absolutely no restriction there. In those regions also we have been gradually trying to ease out the restrictions whichever were imposed."

Singh said over 90 per cent area are free of restrictions and 100 per cent of the telephone exchanges are functioning now in the region.

