Noida twin tower will now be demolished on August 28 as SC extends deadline

Noida twin tower demolition: The Supreme Court on Friday gave an additional time of one week for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida. This comes after the Noida Authority on Thursday filed the status report on preparations for the demolition in the Supreme Court. The blast date has now been deferred from August 21 to 28.

Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms. Over 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.

The twin towers in Sector 93A are so far scheduled to be razed by controlled implosion at 2.30 pm on August 21. “The charging--rigging of explosives inside the structures–-process in the twin towers is yet to begin. It would take around 15 days to charge the buildings.

The approval of the CBRI, the technical expert on the project appointed by the Supreme Court, is pending,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, police said they have not yet been contacted for transporting the explosives, which are kept at a facility in Palwal, Haryana.

