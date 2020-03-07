Saturday, March 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 12-year-old dies after wall collapses in Noida following heavy downpour

12-year-old dies after wall collapses in Noida following heavy downpour

A 12-year-old boy died and two children were injured as a wall of a school building collapsed in Chhajarsi colony of Noida Phase 3 late on Friday night, after heavy rainfall in the area.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Noida Published on: March 07, 2020 7:13 IST
Wall collapses in Noida following heavy downpour
Image Source : ANI

Wall collapses in Noida following heavy downpour (Representational Image)

A 12-year-old boy died and two children were injured as a wall of a school building collapsed in Chhajarsi colony of Noida Phase 3 late on Friday night, after heavy rainfall in the area. The family of the deceased child was living in slum adjacent to the school. 

It was after the heavy rainfall a wall of the school building collapsed and fell on the roof of their house. 

Last year in December, a similar incident took place where two kids of age 10 and 7 were killed after a wall of a private school building collapsed in Salarpur village, Noida. 

The principal of the school was arrested after the inquiry by the police. 

ALSO READ | One dead, eight injured after roof of building collapses in Delhi

ALSO READ | 3 dead, 10 injured as crane collapsed on movie set in Chennai

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News