12-year-old dies after wall collapses in Noida following heavy downpour

Image Source : ANI Wall collapses in Noida following heavy downpour (Representational Image)

A 12-year-old boy died and two children were injured as a wall of a school building collapsed in Chhajarsi colony of Noida Phase 3 late on Friday night, after heavy rainfall in the area. The family of the deceased child was living in slum adjacent to the school.

It was after the heavy rainfall a wall of the school building collapsed and fell on the roof of their house.

Last year in December, a similar incident took place where two kids of age 10 and 7 were killed after a wall of a private school building collapsed in Salarpur village, Noida.

The principal of the school was arrested after the inquiry by the police.

