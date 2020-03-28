Image Source : AP 5 fresh coronavirus positive cases in Noida; COVID-19 tally reaches 23 in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Five fresh coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Noida on Saturday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 infected cases reach 23 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Following the orders by District Magistrate, the residence of an infected coronavirus patient in Sector-44, Noida, has been sealed as per the protocol. Besides that, another patient, a resident of Noida Sector 37, has been tested positive. The localities have been kept under lockdown till 10:00 am, March 30.

This is a developing story...

