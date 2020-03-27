Lockdown Day 3: Nilgai spotted on road near GIP Mall in Noida Sec-18 | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER Lockdown Day 3: Nilgai spotted on road near GIP Mall in Noida Sec-18 (image used for representative purpose only)

A Nilgai was spotted lurking outside the Great India Place mall in Noida as the entire nation cooped up in their homes because of COVID-19 lockdown. The video shows empty roads in Noida sector 18 and the beautiful nilgai walking freely outside the mall, which is always jam packed with traffic. The clip shows the animal casually walking, the timing was perfect as lockdown ensured no disturbances, but as soon as it spots the police personnel, it makes a run. The video was shared by a journalist, Shafaque Alam with a caption in hindi which roughly reads "Nilgai spotted near GIP mall".

Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan too shared the video on his official Twitter handle and said, "Again Nilgai are natural to Noida. In surrounding area there are a lot of them. They often get hit by traffic."

Again Nilgai are natural to Noida. In surrounding area there are a lot of them. They often get hit by traffic. https://t.co/lnU6oFZIP0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 27, 2020

This is not the first time that the netizens are posting videos and images of wildlife they are spotting in and around them amid the lockdown. Many are even spending their time recording bird songs and posting in like-minded groups, asking others to guess the bird. Last week, Dolphins were spotted off the coast of Mumbai.

It is true that nature heals itself when left untouched and this lockdown is an ultimate proof. Ever since India has witnessed the COVID-19 lockdown the pollution level, especially in Delhi, has gone down drastically. The Air Quality Index, which is maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), recorded a reading of 56 at the monitoring station at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, one of the lowest in recent years.