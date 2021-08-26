Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mysuru gangrape: NCW takes cognisance, writes to DGP Karnataka to make arrests immediately

Taking cognisance of the Mysuru gang rape case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday has written to DGP Karnataka to make sure that all accused are identified and immediately arrested and charged under relevant sections of the law.

A medical student studying in a private college was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified people on the outskirts of the city near Lalitadripura, police said on Wednesday. The student, riding pillion with her male friend, was on her way to Chamundi Hills when a few people waylaid them on Tuesday. The gang initially demanded money, but when they found nothing, attacked her friend and dragged her to a place where they committed the crime, police said.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also said that his government is serious about the incident and no one will be spared. "The girl was gangraped and hospitalised, while the boy was beaten badly. It's an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it very seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice."

"Based on the statement, a case has been registered. I have directed the DGP that whoever has perpetrated it, they should be identified and stringent action should be taken against them," Bommai said.

The police are trying to trace the accused, no arrests made yet. The girl is admitted to a hospital and her statement is yet to be recorded. I will be going to Mysuru in the evening," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said. Citing a preliminary report, he said four persons were involved in the crime.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital. Based on her complaint, a case of gang-rape has been registered against unknown people, police added.

The Mysuru police commissioner Dr Chandragupta visited the spot and formed multiple teams to probe the case.

