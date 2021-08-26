Disgusted, ashamed: Ex-Women Commission official's shocking remark on #Mysuru rape victim | via @IndiaTVNews h

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Disgusted, ashamed: Ex-Women Commission official's shocking remark on Mysuru rape victim

In a shocking statement, Karnataka State Women's Commission former chairperson Manjula Manasa has said she is "disgusted and ashamed" of a rape victim.

"Why did she have to come to such an isolated place at night? She is a management graduate. There has to be some responsibility from her side," she said.

Manasa was in the city when she learnt about the incident and had come to the crime spot.

Talking to the media, she was venting out ire on police department and the state Women's Commission for not registering the FIR even after almost a day after the gang-rape happened.

A college student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped near the foothills of the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Tuesday night. The accused had also assaulted the girl's male friend and both have been being admitted to the hospital.

The victim and her friend informed the hospital doctors that they were just attacked. The hospital authorities then informed the cops. When police checked with the victims, the incident had come to light.

Meanwhile, C.T.Ravi, BJP national general secretary said few incidents of crime does not reflect on the law and order situation in the entire state. The action has to be taken and culprits should be arrested soon, he maintained.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, stated that an FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim. "I have directed the DGP to arrest the miscreants immediately."

Araga Jnanendra, the Home Minister has formed a special team to deal with the gang-rape case under ADGP Pratap Reddy.

Police Commissioner of Mysuru Dr Chandra Gupta said details regarding the case could not be given at this point as it was a sensitive issue. "I have briefed about the incident to the Chief Minister and Home Minister," he stated.

"Currently, the victim is being treated at the hospital. We will see to it that in future, such incidents do not take place," he added.

