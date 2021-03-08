Image Source : INDIA TV Mukesh Ambani Antilia abandoned car case to be probed by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the mystery surrounding an explosives-laden SUV abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia. Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries. The case was being probed by the Maharashtra Police.

The NIA took over the case following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, a PTI report said. The agency is in the process of re-registering the case.

The decision to transfer the case to NIA comes days after Mansukh Hiren, who was believed to be the vehicle's owner, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Hiren's body was found from Kalwa creek in Thane on last Friday.

According to police, Hiren died by suicide. However, the condition in which his body was found has raised questions over the police's theory. Hiren's legs were tied and a piece of cloth was found stuffed inside his mouth. Hiren's family members had approached Naupada Police Station in Thane saying he had gone missing.

An abandoned Scorpio with 20 gelatin sticks and a purported typewritten threat note was found outside Antilia last month. This led to a security scare and a massive deployment of cops near Ambani's residence. Police said that the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

Antilia is the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani. It is one of the most valuable private residential properties in the world. The 27-storey home is the most expensive residence in India.

