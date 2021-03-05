Mystery over explosives-laden SUV abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's house deepens

Image Source : INDIA TV The SUV laden with gelatin sticks was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25.

The mystery surrounding the SUV abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia last month deepened on Friday when one Mansukh Hiren, who was believed to be the vehicle's owner, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Hiren's body was found from Kalwa creek in Thane.

The police initially said that Hiren died by suicide. However, the condition in which his body was found has raised questions over the police's theory. Hiren's legs were tied and a piece of cloth was found stuffed inside his mouth.

On Friday, Hiren's family members approached Naupada Police Station in Thane saying he had gone missing.

Mansukh Hiren not the owner of abandoned Scorpio

In a fresh revelation in the case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Mansukh Hiren was not the owner of the green-coloured Scorpio which was parked near Mukesh Ambani's home on February 25.

"Car's owner was Sam Nuten who had given it to Mansukh Hiren for maintenance of its interior. Hiren had kept the car in his custody when Sam didn't pay for it," Deshmukh said in the state legislative Assembly. The case has now been handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Deskhmukh added.

About 20 gelatin sticks were recovered from the vehicle. The recovery of the suspicious SUV in a high-security zone had sent the security agencies into a tizzy. The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, police had said.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police had recorded Hiren's statement in the case. Hiren, who was in vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.

Case 'fishy', should be handed over to NIA: Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the death of a prime witness showed that something was fishy. "I reiterate the demand that the case be handed over to the NIA," the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Fadnavis raised the issue in the state Assembly, seeking probe by the National Investigation Agency.

