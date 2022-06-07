Maharashtra: Over 60 fall ill after consuming food at wedding function

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Over 60 people fall sick after consuming food at wedding function in Maharashtra

In a tragic incident, more than 60 people fell sick after consuming food at a marriage function in Maharashtra. The incident was reported from the Yavatmal district of the state, a health official said on Tuesday.

The wedding function was held in Shembalpimpri village under Pusad taluka on Monday.

After having food, many guests complained of uneasiness and started vomiting, district medical officer Prahlad Chavhan said.

Nearly 40 to 45 guests were treated at a hospital at Kalmanuri in neighbouring Hingoli district, while 20-25 people were provided medical assistance at a public health centre in Pusad.

Some people were also treated at a private hospital, he said.

The condition of the patients was stable, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

