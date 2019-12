Thackeray Sarkar allocates portfolios: NCP gets Finance, Sena gets Home, Congress gets Revenue Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allocated portfolios in Maharashtra. Among the first who got ministries are Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil.

Image Source : FILE Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allocated portfolios in Maharashtra. Among the first who got ministries are Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil. (More to follow) maharashtra